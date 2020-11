Chelsea’s German striker Timo Werner (R) celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with Chelsea’s English striker Tammy Abraham (L) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London on November 7, 2020. Mike Hewitt / POOL / AFP

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea came back from a goal down to comfortably beat Sheffield United 4-1 on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner were enough to cancel out David McGoldrick’s ninth-minute opener for Sheffield.

More details to follow . . .