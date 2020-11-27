The Premier League fixtures for December have finally been released.

West Ham’s game against Manchester United is set to be the first to welcome fans back to the stadium. Football grounds have been closed since the start of the first coronavirus lockdown in March.

But supporters will be allowed to return to some stadiums from next Wednesday onwards.

West Ham’s game against United is likely to have up to 2,000 fans in attendance.

The busy run of festive fixtures will see each team play at least six times in December. Six games will be played on Boxing Day including Arsenal vs. Chelsea and Manchester City against Newcastle.

Manchester United will also be in action against Leicester and Fulham will face Southampton.