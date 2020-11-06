President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Olatunde Owosibo as the Provost of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Ibadan.

The FCAH&PT’ Deputy Registrar who is also the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nathaniel Jolaiya announced this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

The statement disclosed that the appointment was for a single period of five years with effect from 2020.

It noted that prior to his appointment; Owosibo had served in key strategic and leadership capacities which included being a Head of Department, Director of different offices, and head of various units.

“Owosibo, a Registered Animal Scientist (RAS), displayed his versatility as a leader by successfully heading the Computer Science department of the college for 5 years till his current appointment.

“He was awarded a Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree in Agricultural Biochemistry and Nutrition from the University of Ibadan in 1995 and 1998 respectively.

“He was awarded a PhD in Animal Science with a specialization in Monogastrics Animal Nutrition.

“The new provost is a member of several national and international professional bodies including Animal Science Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Animal Science and World Poultry Science Association to mention a few.

“He is happily married with kids,” the statement explained.

