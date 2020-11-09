President of the United States, Donald Trump has reportedly put up one of his personal helicopters for sale.
According to TMZ, Trump currently owns three Sikorsky S76-B helicopters plus other private aircraft not associated with the White House. He has decided to sell one of those choppers through an aerial retailer via Aero Asset.
It is estimated that the market value for one of these helicopters of the same year is said to be anywhere between $700k-$800k, with other estimates coming in closer between $1 million and $2 million for newer models.
