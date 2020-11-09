President of the United States, Donald Trump has reportedly put up one of his personal helicopters for sale.

According to TMZ, Trump currently owns three Sikorsky S76-B helicopters plus other private aircraft not associated with the White House. He has decided to sell one of those choppers through an aerial retailer via Aero Asset.

It is estimated that the market value for one of these helicopters of the same year is said to be anywhere between $700k-$800k, with other estimates coming in closer between $1 million and $2 million for newer models.

Sources confirmed to TMZ that this was Trump’s Sikorsky — which he had been using in the recent past, including being used for trips during his 2016 campaign, as well as appearances for “The Apprentice” once upon a time.The six-seater aircraft which has a cream leather interior, gold seat buckles, and a fridge is currently in storage at a hangar in New Jersey is 31 years old. The listing has been online since August does not give a price but wants buyers to ‘Call for price. Make an offer,’ if they wish to purchase the aircraft.

See photos of the helicopter below: While there could be other reasons Trump is selling this property, others say it is because his campaign was reported to be fairly cash-strapped in the final stretch before the election.

Like this: Like Loading...