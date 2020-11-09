President Trump’s six-seater helicopter that featured in The Apprentice is for sale and comes complete with gold seat belts and cream leather interior – but YOU need to make him an offer
- Trump has not flown in the Sikorsky S76-B copter since becoming president
- The helicopter was used for years by Trump and featured in The Apprentice
- Six seater aircraft has cream leather interior, gold seat buckles and a fridge
- The chopper has flown for more then 6,000 hours over 20,000 flights
By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

President Trump is selling one of his personal helicopters, said to be worth more than one million dollars.
Trump has not flown in the Sikorsky S76-B copter since entering the White House in 2017 when he was provided with presidential transportation of Air Force One and the president’s helicopter, Marine One.
The helicopter that is for sale used to bear his last name and was used extensively during Trump’s 2016 election campaign. It was also featured in many episodes of the hit TV show The Apprentice which ran for 14 years.
Although it no longer has the large TRUMP lettering on the tail, the pictures show it still has its distinctive Trump Organization paint scheme of black and red stripes.
President Donald Trump’s iconic gold-trimmed 1989 Sikorsky S-76B helicopter worth around $800,000 is up for sale.
The helicopter featured during his 2016 run for president as he travelled around the country
The luxurious, leather-seated, gold and African mahogany-trimmed copter belongs to Trump
The helicopter which is currently in storage at a hangar in New Jersey is 31 years old.
The listing which has been online since August does not give a price but asks buyers to ‘Call for price. Make an offer,’ should they wish to purchase the aircraft.
Toronto, Canada-based Aero Asset, together with Jet Edge Partners in the United States, are selling the helicopter, which still carries the U.S. civil registration code N76DT – a reference to its owner.
There are also some interesting statistics that accompany pictures of the luxury chopper including the fact the aircraft has had plenty of use having been in the air for more than 6,000 hours covering almost 20,000 flights.
The copter holds six people and is manned by a two-person crew.
It also featured during the opening credits of The Apprentice which ran for 14 years
The six-seat executive passenger compartment is fitted with soundproofing and finished in African mahogany veneer, almond leather, cream ultra suede, and an abundance of gold fittings
The helicopter was given a makeover in 2011 when the interior was completely redone
This phone looks a little dated, but cellphones don’t work up in the sky, so this is your best bet
The chopper required a two-person crew in order to be piloted safely
The carpeted interior is decked out with plush cream leather upholstery seating complete with gold seat belts and African mahogany veneer fixtures that include storage bins, a fold-out table and dual cup holders.
Towards the front of the aircraft is a fridge, drinks cabinet and ice storage draws.
A fitted screen also allows passengers to watch TV or monitor their progress on a moving ‘Airshow’ map.
The helicopter does not come with wifi which would no doubt be expected in 2020 – especially for any Twitter addicts.
Donald Trump currently owns three Sikorsky helicopters along with several other private jets which are nothing to do with his presidential duties.
When new, the helicopter would have cost between $5-7m. The current market value of the helicopter is between $700k-$800k with newer models likely to fetch $1-2m, although having now had an extremely famous previous owner could add some extra market value.
It is likely that that this particular aircraft might secure around $1.5m suggests TMZ.
Trump last used the helicopter when he was running for president during his 2016 campaign
These days, Trump has to be shuttled around using the presidential helicopter, Marine One
The distinctive red and black stripes from the Trump organization still adorn the aircraft
In an older photograph of the helicopter, the Trump name and initials DT are clearly visible
Helicopter’s full list of amenities
Six-Place Executive Cabin Interior with Panelling & Soundproofing System
Upholstered rear bolster, overhead emergency lighting
Floor to ceiling credenza unit in African mahogany veneer with lower zone
4 refreshment, condiment & ice storage drawers
Central zone drinks cabinet with 3 decanters
Upper zone accommodates Airshow Screen
3-4 Place forward-facing executive divan in Ecru/Almond Leather & African mahogany veneered fold-down table featuring dual cup holders and Ecru/Almond Leather armrests
Rear divan seat bottom extension with 3 compartments for miscellaneous storage in African Mahogany Veneer
Two (2) Aft-facing Reclining Captain’s Chairs in Ecru/Almond Leather with Tracking & Swivel Function
Cabin Door Magazine Rack (R/H Door Only)
Cabin Seats covered in Ecru/Almond Leather with Gold Seatbelt Fittings
Headliner & Window Panels in Cream Ultra Suede
Cabin Doors in Ecru/Almond leather with African Mahogany Panelling and Gold Fittings
Scott Groups Custom Dual Tan Saint John Carpet
