By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:00 EST, 9 November 2020 | Updated: 00:48 EST, 9 November 2020

President Trump is selling one of his personal helicopters, said to be worth more than one million dollars.

Trump has not flown in the Sikorsky S76-B copter since entering the White House in 2017 when he was provided with presidential transportation of Air Force One and the president’s helicopter, Marine One.

The helicopter that is for sale used to bear his last name and was used extensively during Trump’s 2016 election campaign. It was also featured in many episodes of the hit TV show The Apprentice which ran for 14 years.

Although it no longer has the large TRUMP lettering on the tail, the pictures show it still has its distinctive Trump Organization paint scheme of black and red stripes.

The helicopter which is currently in storage at a hangar in New Jersey is 31 years old.

The listing which has been online since August does not give a price but asks buyers to ‘Call for price. Make an offer,’ should they wish to purchase the aircraft.

Toronto, Canada-based Aero Asset, together with Jet Edge Partners in the United States, are selling the helicopter, which still carries the U.S. civil registration code N76DT – a reference to its owner.

There are also some interesting statistics that accompany pictures of the luxury chopper including the fact the aircraft has had plenty of use having been in the air for more than 6,000 hours covering almost 20,000 flights.

The copter holds six people and is manned by a two-person crew.

The six-seat executive passenger compartment is fitted with soundproofing and finished in African mahogany veneer, almond leather, cream ultra suede, and an abundance of gold fittings

The helicopter was given a makeover in 2011 when the interior was completely redone

This phone looks a little dated, but cellphones don’t work up in the sky, so this is your best bet

The chopper required a two-person crew in order to be piloted safely

The carpeted interior is decked out with plush cream leather upholstery seating complete with gold seat belts and African mahogany veneer fixtures that include storage bins, a fold-out table and dual cup holders.

Towards the front of the aircraft is a fridge, drinks cabinet and ice storage draws.

A fitted screen also allows passengers to watch TV or monitor their progress on a moving ‘Airshow’ map.

The helicopter does not come with wifi which would no doubt be expected in 2020 – especially for any Twitter addicts.

Donald Trump currently owns three Sikorsky helicopters along with several other private jets which are nothing to do with his presidential duties.

When new, the helicopter would have cost between $5-7m. The current market value of the helicopter is between $700k-$800k with newer models likely to fetch $1-2m, although having now had an extremely famous previous owner could add some extra market value.

It is likely that that this particular aircraft might secure around $1.5m suggests TMZ.

