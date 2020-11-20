Daily News

Presidential committee on Deep Blue project inspects assets in Warri

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation.

The Presidential Committee on the 195 million U.S. dollars Deep Blue project on Friday visited Warri in Delta to assess the level of preparedness for its commencement.

The entourage comprised the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas and officials of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The entourage also included the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Adm.

Saidu Garba and Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS DELTA), Commodore Semiu Adepegba.

They inspected facilities at the Nigerian Navy Air Arm station at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) jetty in Warri South.

Addressing newsmen, Magashi said the visit was in continuation of the inspection of the Deep Blue project of the maritime sector.

“It is a continuation of our maritime activities. We want to see how we can deploy our assets across the coastal area. And so far so good, things are moving according to plans as regards the deep blue sea project.

“The assessment we had today was very good and encouraging and we will be on the ground very soon,” he said.

The Deep Blue project was a brainchild of NIMASA aimed at tackling insecurity in the nation’s territorial waterways. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

