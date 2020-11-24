By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s three children have been getting into the festive spirit and have ‘already written their list for Santa,’ a source has claimed.

Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, Prince Louis, two, ‘can’t wait for Christmas’ because ‘it’s their favorite time of the year,’ an insider revealed, speaking to Us Weekly.

‘In fact, they’ve already written their list for Santa and are nagging William and Kate to put up the Christmas tree.’

The source went on to say that the young royals are ‘well-behaved,’ before distinguishing between each of their personalities and interests.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children ‘can’t wait for Christmas’ and have ‘already written their list for Santa,’ a source has claimed. Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in Norfolk, on June 20, 2020.

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on December 25, 2019

‘Charlotte and Louis both have a cheeky streak. Louis is more like Charlotte in personality than George!’ the source added. ‘George is obsessed with helicopters, planes and marine biology. He can’t wait to be old enough to go diving.

‘Charlotte loves gymnastics but has recently taken up kids’ yoga. Lots of the other kids at school do it and she’s teaching Louis down dog and tree pose!’

It comes weeks after Carole Middleton revealed she will decorate her Christmas tree over Zoom with her four grandchildren this year in a break from their usual tradition.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, 65, said she usually lets Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Pippa Middleton’s son Arthur Matthews, help her decide where to place her festive ornaments.

The Queen’s family Christmas at Sandringham could be off for the first time in 33 years, meaning the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may spend Christmas Day with the Middletons for the first time since 2012. Pictured: Carole in 2019

In her Instagram message, Carole said for her, what matters is that her family feels ‘connected’ over Christmas

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the businesswoman said she will continue the tradition but via video call – adding that it may need to be ‘tastefully rearranged’ afterwards.

Carole shared the insight on Instagram in a ‘winter message’ to followers of her celebration company Party Pieces.

Her message read: ‘We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

‘For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree.

‘This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!’

She added that curating the Party Pieces Christmas range gave her ‘joy and escapism’, adding: ‘I hope they help you feel the same.’

It comes after the news that up to four families could be allowed to form a coronavirus ‘bubble’ for five days over the festive period next month under plans that could save Christmas.

Ministers from all four UK nations met on Saturday and agreed to work towards ‘some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days’, the Cabinet Office said.

Last year the Cambridges joined the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas and took part in the walkabout to meet royal fans – though Prince Louis was absent.

But the Queen’s family Christmas at Sandringham could be off this year for the first time in 33 years, with the monarch currently isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip.

A Sandringham insider has said: ‘We have been told not to expect them back for Christmas.’

It could mean the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend Christmas Day with the Middletons for the first time since 2012.