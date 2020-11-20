By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Published: 07:44 EST, 20 November 2020 | Updated: 08:07 EST, 20 November 2020

With his red hair and cheeky smile, Prince Harry has every reason to celebrate tonight after being crowned ‘Sexiest Royal‘ by the readers of People Magazine.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, beat off stiff competition from his brother, Prince William, as well as other royals from across the globe.

Among the worthy runners up include: Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden, 41, Prince Felix of Luxembourg, 36, and Prince Mateen of Brunei, 29.

The title comes a year after Prince Harry was announced the publication’s winner of the Sexiest Dad Alive title – beating a whole host of famous faces including celebrities like Ryan Lochte, Steven Yeun and Ryan Reynolds.

Prince Harry has every reason to celebrate tonight after being crowned sexiest royal by the readers of People Magazine. Pictured, appearing on Stand up for Heroes

The Duke of Sussex beat off stiff competition from his brother, Prince William, as well as other royals from across the globe. Pictured, the Duke of Cambridge during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 08, 2020 in London

Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden also placed after Prince Harry. Pictured, participating in a ceremony celebrating Sweden’s national day at the Royal Palace on June 6, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Prince Carl Philip is fourth in line to the Swedish throne and married to model Sofia Hellqvist, while Prince Felix of Luxembourg is second in line for the throne of Luxembourg. The European royal speaks seven languages and is married to German scientist Claire Lademacher.

Abdul Mateen of Brunei is known as one of the ‘sexiest’ royals thanks to his ample shirtless beach-side snaps and gym selfies.

The keen sportsman loves football, polo, mixed martial arts, scuba diving and ski-ing; has completed at national level in badminton; and has a toned physique to match – but he’s certainly more than just a pretty face.

He studied International Politics at King’s College London and graduated with a masters in international diplomacy from the School of African and Oriental Studies in the capital.

Prince Felix of Luxembourg arrives at the Philiarmonie for the concert on the National Day on June 23, 2019 in Luxembourg

Abdul’s father Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei, is one of the world’s richest men, worth an estimated $20 billion.

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan has taken on the Sexiest Man Alive title that was last bestowed in November 2019 to singer John Legend, 41.

Michael is best known for his critically-acclaimed performances in Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther.

He told People magazine in an issue out Friday that the honor is a ‘cool feeling’ as he graced the magazine’s cover in a King & Tuckfield outfit.

‘You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ”Mike, this is the one thing you´re probably not going to get”,’he said. ‘But it´s a good club to be a part of.’

Other recent winners include: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham.