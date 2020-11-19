By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Prince Harry once said he would ‘insist’ on The Crown finishing before it reaches his time, and is ‘disloyal and rude’ for ‘taking money’ from Netflix after the company ‘ridiculed’ his family, a royal biographer has claimed.

Speaking to talkRADIO, Angela Levin recalled going to Kensington Palace to interview the Duke of Sussex, 36, two years ago, and says he immediately asked her if she watched the show.

‘When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, “Are you watching The Crown?”, the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince explained.

‘I mumbled and said, “Are you and the rest of the Royal Family?” He said, “Yes, we’re all absolutely watching everything but I’m going to insist it stops before it reaches me”.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been embraced by Hollywood after ditching royal duties in March and signed a multi-million-pound deal with Netflix to produce content that provides ‘hope and inspiration’.

But Angela went on to brand the couple ‘disloyal and rude’ for taking money from Netflix after the way the company has ‘ridiculed’ the Royal Family in the show.

‘And he’s now actually doing what I think is so disloyal and rude and that is taking money from a company like Netflix that knows exactly that it’s going to get its pint of blood out of somebody when it offers a lot of money,’ she says.

‘When he knows the same company is ridiculing his father, his mother and his grandmother.’

When presenter Mike Graham went on to ask when this conversation took place, the royal biographer explained: ‘It was on the second instalment so a couple of years ago.’

The host continued: ‘Ok, that’s not long enough for me for someone to completely change their view.’

It comes after Emma Corrin admitted she ‘understands’ the upset surrounding the new series of the Netflix drama, and its depiction of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

The actress, who plays Diana in the newly-released series four, appeared on the Tamron Hall show in the US on Tuesday, where she was asked by the broadcaster for her reaction to reports that the royal family are not happy with the portrayals of Charles and Diana.

‘It’s a difficult one. I think for everyone, on the The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series we are in is fictionalised,’ Emma, 24, began.

‘Obviously, it has its roots in reality and fact but Peter Morgan’s scripts are works of fiction’, she said referring to the series creator.

Emma cautioned though that ‘at the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And with Diana it’s still very much fresh.’

‘I suppose, we approach these people that we play as characters which is why its such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters.’