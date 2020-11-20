The Duke of Cambridge was surrounded by snaps of George, Charlotte and Louis as he praised the efforts of young people battling online bullying with a charity promoting the legacy of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

William said it was ‘heartbreaking’ to hear how abuse over the internet had affected the lives of the teenage ambassadors from The Diana Award, when he spoke to the group to mark Anti-Bullying Week.

The Diana Award, set up in memory of the princess and her belief that young people have the power to change the world, has trained more than 35,000 young people as anti-bullying ambassadors working to help victims in schools and communities.

The duke surprised the young ambassadors by making an unannounced appearance on a video call to show his admiration for their work and could be seen speaking from what appears to be a living room in Apartment 1A, the four-storey property he shares with wife Kate Middleton and their children George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two.

While some rooms have been photographed, including the drawing room where William and Kate famously hosted the Obamas in 2016, it is still unusual to be given a glimpse into where the Cambridges live.

A closer look at photos, which have previously been featured in a video call made by Kate, reveal how the Cambridges have taken a traditional approach to decorating and, like many parents, keep photos of their children in pride of place.

Among the photographs includes one on the far right taken by Kate, of George laughing in the grounds of Kensington Palace while wearing his England football top. The light-hearted snap was released last year to mark the prince’s sixth birthday.

Lucy Askew, interiors expert at www.Hillarys.co.uk, described the interiors as ‘classically old-fashioned’ and said the family photos helped to bring a touch of ‘normality’ to the formal setting.

Visible to the left of Prince William’s left shoulder is a photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte smiling in their school uniforms. Charlotte beams with an arm wrapped around her brother’s waist, while George offers a shier smile to the camera.

The photograph was taken by Kate on the steps of Kensington Palace on Charlotte’s first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea last year. It was released via the Kensington Palace Instagram account to celebrate the occasion.

Also on display is a touching photograph of Kate with her youngest son, Louis, taken on a family visit to the Duchess of Cambridge’s Back To Nature Garden at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show last summer.

In the photo, Kate crouches down to cuddle her toddler son as he explores the garden.

Just in sight is a photo taken of the Duke of Cambridge during his travels for ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All, which aired in September. The photo captures William laughing as he leans on a window of a 4×4 in Mkomazi National Park, Tanzania, in 2018.

It was shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram account in June last year to thank royal fans for their well-wishes on the Duke’s 38th birthday.

During the video call today, Prince William heard how the ambassadors endured online abuse themselves before deciding to use their experiences to support their peers.

William said: ‘It’s just horrible and it’s very moving to hear you guys talk about how you want to help others and make sure that doesn’t happen to anyone else.

‘That is the most important thing, that you realise this isn’t going to beat you and you want to make sure that others are not going to go through the same torment that you guys have gone through.

‘But I’m just so sorry that you’ve experienced these circumstances and these bullies. It’s heartbreaking to hear how much of an impact it’s had on your schooling, your life, and things like that.

‘Clearly you guys have all taken this on and beaten it, which is fantastic. Because it can – and, sadly it does – get on top of too many people and some of them can’t come through it.’

Despite schools being closed for a large part of this year due to Covid-19, the charity’s anti-bullying ambassadors said abuse had just increasingly transferred online.

Rose Agnew, 14, from Warwick, Jude Bedford, 16, from Cambridge, Paige Keen, 14, from Norwich, and Isabel Broderick, 15, from the West Midlands, shared their experiences with the duke.

They were invited to join a video conversation on Thursday but had no idea it would be with the future king. ‘No way, no way,’ Rose screamed in delight.

Laughing, William responded: ‘Well at least one of you recognised me. The other three are not quite sure…’

Isabel told him she had suffered social anxiety after being targeted by an anonymous online account that threatened to reveal fabricated personal and sensitive information about her at the end of Year 8.

She never found out who was responsible and it took her two years to even tell her mother.

William said: ‘That’s a lot for you to live with, that stress, that anxiety, that pressure. That’s horrible for you to have to live with that for so long.’

Paige was targeted by a group of boys who edited her online photos and called her ‘fat’ or ‘ugly’, while Jude told of becoming fed up at being picked on.

Rose, who has been targeted by racism and other types of bullying and saw her school work badly affected, told William why she had become an ambassador.

‘I joined the Diana Award and applied because I know what it’s like to be bullied and that’s a feeling that I want to try and prevent as many people from having as possible,’ she said.

‘When people hate you for a factor that you can’t control and that you can’t change, it just makes you feel so powerless.’

She told the duke there should be anti-bullying ambassadors in every school and having a peer-to-peer mentor when she was being targeted would have had a profound impact on her life.

When William asked if bullying had got worse due to lockdown and with everyone spending so much more time on video calls and social media before schools returned in September, Rose suggested it was worse when people were no longer face-to-face.

‘What was being said generally when people were being bullied was a lot worse, as it had moved online, since our whole life had moved online and bullying went with it,’ she said.