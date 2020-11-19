He is only five years old, but heir to the Monaco throne Prince Jacques is already preparing for royal duties.

Dressed in a miniature carabinier uniform, the schoolboy joined his father Prince Albert to salute during National Day celebrations this morning.

Jacques, who has a twin sister Gabriella, appeared to take his responsibility very seriously and kept a straight face as he raised a gloved hand to his brow. He later tipped the brim of his hat to passersby.

Prince Albert, 62, and his wife Princess Charlene, 42, were joined by their children as they led the royal family in marking the occasion with a mass and outdoor ceremony.

Jacques and Gabriella weren’t the only young royals in attendance. Princess Caroline’s son Pierre Casiraghi, 32, and his wife Beatrice Borromeo brought along their sons Stefano, three, and Francesco, two who looked adorable in matching brown coats.

Attention! Five-year-old Prince Jacques of Monaco, who is heir to the throne, joined his father Prince Albert to salute during National Day celebrations this morning. The schoolboy was dressed in a miniature carabinier uniform

Serious: Jacques took his duty seriously and kept a straight face as he raised a gloved hand to his brow

Jacques and Gabriella weren’t the only young royals in attendance. Princess Caroline’s son Pierre Casiraghi (second from right), 32, and his wife Beatrice Borromeo brought along their sons Stefano (right), three, and Francesco (left), two, who looked adorable in matching brown coats. Also pictured: Andrea Casiraghi, 35, and Tatiana Santo Domingo

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert put on an elegant display in dark face coverings as they led members of the royal family to celebrate Monaco’s National Day today

Starting young: Prince Jacques of Monaco tipped his hat during the outdoor ceremony in Monaco today

Members of the Prince of Monaco’s Company of Carabiniers march with magistrates in front of the courthouse prior to a mass at the Cathedral of Monaco

Princess Charlene cut a glamorous figure in a navy ensemble. Her coat had a vibrant pink lining that offered a flash of colour and she finished the look with a chic beret and delicate black gloves. At one point she wrapped her arms around Gabriella (right), who was dressed in a cute sailor-style navy blue dress with red piping and contrasting Peter Pan collar

Pierre Casiraghi (right) and Andrea Casiraghi (left) arrive with their wives Beatrice Borromeo centre) and Tatiana Santo Domingo (behind)

Covid-19 procedures were in place. Pictured, a nun has her temperature checked as she arrives at Monaco Cathedral

The brothers were on their best behaviour and held their parents hands during the outdoor celebrations.

They stood next to their uncle and aunt, Andrea Casiraghi, 35, and Tatiana Santo Domingo, 35. Also present was Caroline’s daughter, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 21.

Princess Charlene cut a typically glamorous figure in a navy ensemble and a black face mask. Her coat had a vibrant pink lining that offered a flash of colour and she finished the look with a chic beret and delicate black gloves.

At one point the mother-of-two was seen wrapping her arms around Gabriella, who was dressed in a cute sailor-style navy blue dress with red piping and contrasting Peter Pan collar.

Prince Albert looked dashing in his formal military dress.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco left the cathedral arm-in-arm after mass this morning

Their son Prince Jacques looked adorable in his uniform as he joined his parents and twin sister at the celebrations today

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert led the royal family in the pared back National Day celebrations today

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked typically elegant in a wool coat with a vibrant pink lining and pearl drop earrings

Out in force: Albert’s cousin Melanie Antoinette de Massy, left, with Princess Caroline of Hanover’s son Pierre Casiraghi, his wife Beatrice Borromeo, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Andrea Casiraghi, right, and his wife Tatiana Casiraghi

Stylish Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo arrive at the cathedral along with members of the royal family

Her look alike daughter Gabriella looked adorable in a navy, blue and red sailor dress with a Peter Pan collar.

Beatrice Borromeo opted for a black and grey overcoat and matching skirt, as well as a large black hairbands and white face covering.

Meanwhile Princess Alexandra of Hanover opted for a stylish black overcoated with button detailing and swept her hair back into a stylish bun for the event.

Tatiano joined Charlene’s penchant for black, wearing a dark overcoat, maroon hatband and monochrome heels.

The couple led the royal family in their celebrations today at Monaco’s cathedral (pictured, from left, Princess Caroline of Hanover’s son Pierre Casiraghi, his wife Beatrice Borromeo, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Andrea Casiraghi, right, and his wife Tatiana Casiraghi, second from right)

Pierre Casiraghi arrives with his wife Beatrice Borromeo, who donned a chic velvet headband for the occasion

Prince Albert II of Monaco in his formal military dress (left) arrived with his wife Princess Charlene (right)

Andrea Casiraghi, his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo and Princess Alexandra of Hanover, wearing protective face masks

Archbishop of Monaco Dominique-Marie David with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco after mass

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert leave the cathedral following the mass to mark Monaco’s National Day

Meanwhile the royal men looked dapper in sharply cut suits and blazers as they watched the guard’s procession.

The National Day of Monaco, also known as the Sovereign Prince’s Day, is celebrated every year on November 19.

The annual holiday takes place on the same day as Prince Albert of Monaco ascended to the throne. The date of the National Day was traditionally determined by the reigning Prince. The previous Princes often chose the day of the saint they were named after.

However, when Prince Albert II ascended the throne he ended this tradition by choosing the same day as his father Prince Rainier III.

National day is typically celebrated with fireworks over the harbour the evening before and a mass in the St. Nicholas Cathedral the next morning.

The people of Monaco may celebrate by waving the Monegasque flag.

Prince Albert (left) and Princess Charlene (right) arrive to the cathedral ahead of the National Day mass

Tatiana Santo Domingo, left, and Princess Charlene, right, led the glamour at the sombre celebrations today

The royal couple walked up the steps to the cathedral arm-in-arm, pictured, followed by their family

A nun has her temperature checked at Monaco Cathedral ahead of the mass marking Monaco’s National Day