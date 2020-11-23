By Harry Howard For Mailonline

Published: 07:40 EST, 23 November 2020 | Updated: 09:14 EST, 23 November 2020

Princess Michael of Kent has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is suffering from ‘extreme fatigue and terrible fevers’, it has been reported.

The royal, 75, who is married to the Queen’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, has been unwell for nearly a month, her spokesman confirmed.

Simon Astaire said Princess Michael tested positive for coronavirus after her housekeeper ‘fell ill three weeks ago.’

Mr Astaire told The Sun on Sunday: ‘She and her husband Prince Michael have remained in isolation at Kensington Palace ever since.

‘Prince Michael did not test positive.’

A source close to the couple added to the newspaper that the princess is ‘suffering from extreme fatigue and has terrible fevers.’

And Princess Michael, who has previously been nicknamed ‘Princess Pushy’, came under fire in 2017 when she wore a controversial brooch to the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The ‘blackamoor’ brooch depicted a black man wearing gold clothing.

At the time, Princess Michael was roundly condemned on social media and later apologised, with a palace statement saying she was ‘very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence’.

Her coronavirus diagnosis follows that of Prince Charles, who announced in late March that he had tested positive for the disease after traveling to Birkhall, his Scottish home on the Balmoral estate.

His son and fellow heir to the throne Prince William then had the disease in April but did not make the news public until the start of this month.

The duke is believed to have kept his illness private to avoid alarming the British public at a time when daily cases and deaths from the disease were rising rapidly.

Prince William caught the virus after Prime Minister Boris Johnson became seriously ill.

The duke was treated by doctors and quarantined at his home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where he lives with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Michael of Kent, 76, is the paternal cousin of the Queen.

His father, Prince George, Duke of Kent, was the younger brother of King Edward VIII and the Queen’s father, King George VI.

In 1978 Prince Michael married divorcee Baroness Marie Christine von Reibnitz in Vienna.

She was then given the title Princess Michael of Kent.