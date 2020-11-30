By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna and Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Thr death toll in the attacks on two villages in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State rose to eight on Sunday.

Security operatives have arrested two more suspects in connection with the attacks, bringing to five the arrests made so far.

An associate professor at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi (UAM), Karl Kwaghger, was killed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Saturday night.

Also on Sunday, the Plateau Police Command confirmed the killing of two persons at Kugiya market in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said two children earlier declared missing have been rescued and reunited with their parents.

He said: “The Kaduna State Government has received further operational feedback from the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) that had earlier informed the government about the killing of a herder and six locals at Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido in Jema’a Local Government Area.

“In the second operational feedback, the military stated that Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have arrested two suspects…at Ungwan Bido where six persons were killed.

“The suspects linked to the killing of the six are as follows: Ardo Ahmadu Alhassan and Abubakar Isyaku.”

He said military had on Saturday arrested suspects linked to the killing of a herder, Isyaka Saidu, on November 28 at Ungwan Pah in the same local government.

Aruwan earlier said those killed in Ungwan Bido village included Silas Maman, Malaki Tabat, Geofree Andrew, Anna Ahmadu, Sunday Tagwai and Fidelis Musa.

Those injured include Adamu Mangai, Matta Silas, Yaro Musa and Yaro Andrew.

He said the houses of Adamu Mangai, Gideon Nuhu, Andrew Adamu and Alphonsus Michael were burnt.

“Governor El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls, and he has wished those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

“The state government appeals to security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peacebuilding efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission,” the commissioner said.

Kwaghger, a lecturer in the Mechanical Engineering Department of UAM, where he graduated from, was reportedly corned to a dark side of the street by four men who stabbed him repeatedly at about 9:30 pm opposite IBB square in Makurdi.

A private security guard said he found Kwaghger bleading and crying for help and saying: “Please, lift me up; lift me up”.

The guard said his boss called the police, but the professor died shortly before help came.

The killers fled with Kwaghger’s Toyota Avanza car and phones.

The police confirmed the incident and said an investigation had begun.

Plateau Police Command spokesman, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the killings to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

He said the incident, which occurred on Saturday night, had generated tension in the community, prompting the police to deploy armed personnel in the area to avert breakdown of law and order.

Ogaba said an investigation had begun.

“Yes, the Command is aware of the case of culpable homicide where two persons were found dead at Kugiya Market,” he said.

A resident, Mr Jol Philip, told NAN that the victims were killed at a drinking joint.