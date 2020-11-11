Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) presenting Lagos State’s 2021 budget to the House of Assembly in Ikeja… yesterday.

• Obasa says #EndSARS violence devastates Lagos economy



• Makinde inaugurates 11-man judicial panel on injustice, police brutality

Some prominent Lagosians, including Chief Alaba Williams, Bashorun Jaiye Randle, Ade Dosunmu and Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, have urged immediate scrapping of Lekki Tollgate to “alleviate the economic burden of residents and ease free-flow of traffic in the area.”

In a 12-point communiqué issued after their maiden meeting, they charged the Federal Government on bringing to justice military killers of the peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the plaza on October 20, 2020.

The concerned citizens also urged prosecution of arsonists and hoodlums behind destruction of public and private property in the state as deterrent to others.

The gathering, which identified remote and immediate causes of the crisis to include high graduate unemployment and influx of people from other states, deplored alleged meddlesomeness by the political class in the selection of traditional rulers.

MEANWHILE, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the aftermath of the recent #EndSARS protests across the country devastated the economy of Lagos State.

Obasa, who spoke during the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Assembly, yesterday, said the devastating effects of the destructions that followed the protests in the state were beyond imagination.

According to him, “the anarchy, burning and looting of businesses have hit the economy with a blow beneath the belt.

IN a related development, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, inaugurated an 11-man judicial panel of inquiry to investigate human rights violation, police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The panel comprises Justice Badejoko Adeniji (Chairman), Prof. J. Oluwole Akintayo, Mrs. Wunmi F. Odutayo, Nasir Sulaiman, Mary Kolawole, Babatunde Oduyoye, Mrs. Mariam Badmus, O. Akintayo, Falowo Saheed, Adebobola Agbeja and Mrs. Olufolakemi O. Ogundele (Secretary).

Makinde, who inaugurated the panel at the State Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Ibadan, said the state government took time before constituting the panel to ensure quality representation and clarity of cases the panel would handle.

He said that over 50 petitions had been received and implored other residents who might have issues of human rights violation, police brutality and extra-judicial killings to seek redress with the panel.