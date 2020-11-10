The Pastor-in-Charge of Divine Shadow Church, Daudu, Prophet Uhembe Jacob, has been killed by angry youths over his alleged complicity in missing male organ in the community.







Daudu is a satellite town on Makurdi-Lafia federal highway, mostly inhabited by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) owing to herdsmen attacks on farmers in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State.







For more than two weeks, the town had witnessed massive protests over alleged missing male genital organ.



Uhembe’s church and some buildings traced to his close associates were burnt last week over the same allegation.







Uhembe was accused by residents of charging as much as N120, 000 from each victim of alleged missing organ before praying for them to be cured.

The pastor was apprehended by the mob while trying to escape to a village in Nasarawa State. He was lynched and buried in a shallow grave.







A local who confided in The Guardian said the pastor, rather than run to the Daudu Police Station for safety, decided to run away out of fear.







“Sadly, it was while he was running away in his car that the youths who were on his trail, caught up with him, and killed him in a village along Lafia road. His body was found in the bush on Friday.”







The development has created tension in the community, as some residents loyal to the pastor staged a peaceful demonstration on Sunday while displaying his poster.







The Benue State police command has deployed anti-riot police team to forestall a breakdown of law and order.







Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said the man was killed while attempting to flee Daudu.







She said: “Yes, the prophet was killed. He was to be picked up by the DPO in Daudu, but he rushed into his vehicle and ran away out of fear. He was later killed.”