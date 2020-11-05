Azeez Ridwan UDUS

THE founder, Al-Ummah College of Education, Iwo, Osun State, Shiekh Daood Imran Molaasan, has urged government to stop paying lip service to education. He noted that the nonchalant attitude of government towards education was responsible for social vices among the youth.

Daood Imran while speaking during a Jumu’at sermon highlighted vices ranging from cybercrime to incessant rape to thuggery as rampant among students.

He explained further that incessant strike, due to failure of government and lecturers to reach agreement on issues affecting them continues to affect students negatively.

He further urged the government to make a move towards providing a lasting solution to frequent strikes in tertiary institutions across the country.

“We are happy that the Federal Government and lecturers have returned to the negotiation table, but there is need for more steps to address frequent strike and ensure implementation of policies towards revitalisation of public institutions,” he said.