Prospective corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will have to undergo COVID-19 tests before commencing orientation.

NYSC spokesperson, Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement said the director-general, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said no camp will be shut down as a result of one testing positive to COVID-19.

Ihekwazu stated that prevention, detection and prompt response are germane to the safe reopening of the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide on Tuesday.

The NCDC boss made this assertion during a webinar held for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Prospective Corps Members getting ready for Orientation Course.

He revealed the centre’s preparedness to collaborate with the NYSC to ensure that no Corps Member comes in harm’s way when camping resumes.

Ihekweazu stated that “all the Prospective Corps Members and Camp Officials shall undergo COVID-19 test in order to ascertain their health status and in the event of a Prospective Corps Member testing positive, Corps Members should not panic as adequate measures have been put in place in all the NYSC camps to manage such case.”

He noted that care and support will be given to COVID-19 patients and appealed that no one should be stigmatised.

While noting that COVID-19 curve has continued to flatten in the country, he counselled that it is not yet uhuru, urging the prospective corps members to exercise caution as the deadly virus is still around.

The NCDC boss said it has been a trying time for the country, but expressed happiness that the challenge has brought the NYSC and NCDC together to work in partnership for the common good of the country.

While reemphasising the need to take responsibility, he admonished the webinar participants to observe the precautionary measures against the dreaded virus. He challenged the participants to be the leader the country needs at this critical time.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, praised the NCDC DG and his team for working tirelessly to safeguard the health of the nation, stating that there will be zero tolerance for risky behaviours that will compromise the health in the camps.

Ibrahim commended the NCDC Chief Executive over the donation of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the NYSC, pledging to put them to good use.

He appealed to the webinar participants to eschew fake news and encouraged them to always approach the camp management for clarification on issues of interest.

