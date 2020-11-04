An Osogbo Magistrate Court in Osun State has arraigned 69 persons for allegedly looting public and private properties in the state.

This is coming a week after the police announced the arrest of 87 individuals in connection with the looting spree across the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how properties were looted and vandalised by hoodlums who latched on the violence that rocked the recent #EndSARS protest.

The Osun State Police Command arraigned 69 suspected looters on Friday, Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The suspects were reportedly involved in ”destructive invasion, vandalism and looting”.

The judge ordered the suspects to be remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre. This newspaper also gathered eight other suspects are still under investigation.

Confirming the development, the special adviser to the governor of the state security, Abiodun Ige, told journalists in Osogbo that ”those that embraced the state government’s offer of amnesty were pardoned”.

She said law enforcement agents ”are working with the government to further maintain peace and stability within Osun.”

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, had given amnesty to those who returned looted properties in their possession within a 72-hour time frame.