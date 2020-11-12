By Polycarp Orosevwotu, Ughelli

Indigenes of Umusadege-Ogbe community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, Thursday, barricaded the Ogume junction of the Ughelli-Asaba expressway, protesting the alleged move by the State House of Assembly to grant clanship status to Beneku community.

Hundreds of the protesters, who stormed the busy Ughelli/Kwale/Asaba road at about 7am, blocked the road with bonfire as vehicles were trapped in a heavy traffic gridlock for several hours.

The protesters chanting songs of grievances, said the action of the State House of Assembly was in total disregard to a High Court order which restrained the Delta state government from granting the status of a clan to Beneku, which they said was part of Umusadege-Ogbe

Mr. Azuka Odamike, an indigene of Umusadege-Ogbe, while addressing newsmen on the development, said, the move by the State House of Assembly was uncalled for and totally unacceptable by the people of the clan.

Condemning the move by the Delta State House of Assembly, he said it was wrong to cede Beneku to Ndokwa East Local Government Area, arguing that Beneku had been recognized judicially as part and parcel of Umusadege-Ogbe community in several cases.