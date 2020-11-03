An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun State has remanded three men for allegedly looting the home and farm of a senator representing Osun west senatorial district, Adelere Oriolowo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Oriolowo’s home in Iwo Local Government Area LGA was attacked on October 24 while thieves were looking for COVID-19 warehouse palliatives after violence rocked #EndSARS protest.

On Tuesday, Muslim Saheed, Kazeem Ganiyu and Olaleye Olawale were arraigned for robbing Mr Oriolowo’s farm and residence.

The police prosecutor, John Idoko, told the court that the accused persons and others committed felony and armed robbery.

Mr Idoko told the court that “they were armed with cutlasses, iron rods, sticks and other dangerous weapons during the operation”.

He disclosed that six plasma televisions, mattresses, kitchen utensils, agro-allied materials and chemicals valued at N2 million, dresses, cable network decoders, deep freezer, milk processing machine, tilling machine and other valuables were carted away.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1) and section 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provisions) Act Cap R|| Vol.14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Responding to all allegations, the suspects pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In his defence, the counsel to the suspects, I.T Tewogbade, objected to the charges.

He claimed that the police had earlier filed another case of stealing and theft against the suspects in another Magistrates Court in Iwo.

The magistrate, Modupe Awodele, however, ordered that the case be transferred to Iwo Magistrates Court and is now to be heard on November 4, 2020.

He further said pending then, the accused persons should be remanded at Ilesa Correctional Centre.