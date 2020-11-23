PTF on COVID-19 Chairman, Boss Mustapha.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has accused some in-bound travelers of refusing to take the mandatory post-seven days Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests after arriving in the country.

Speaking at the National briefing on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja, the Chairman of the PTF, Mr Boss Mustapha said “​The PTF has been evaluating the compliance level of Nigerians with the protocols for testing by in-bound and out-bound travelers.

“It has been discovered that some of these travelers have indulged in presenting fake documents.

“Some, that have paid for post-arrival testing has failed to show up for the tests,” Mustapha said.

While giving more details, he explained that “Statistics showed the following as at November 9, 2020; total No of bookings: 91,522

​Total No of passengers exempted: 5,470 (6 per cent); children: 1,248 (1.36 percent); Diplomats: 3,392 (3.7 perbcent);

​Evacuees: 830 (0.9 per cent).

“Total passengers expected to pay were 86,052(94 per cent); paid: 46,982 (54.6 per cent); Not Paid: 39,070(45.45 per cent); Travelers that have arrived in-country but have not paid (approximately 39,000); Amount paid to private labs by passengers who have refused to take the post-arrival 7-day test: NGN220 – 270 million naira,” he said.

Mustapha further said “​The PTF is concluding steps to work with relevant institutions and legal authorities to impose appropriate sanctions on those that default on the protocols.”

