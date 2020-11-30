By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on covid-19 has expressed worries over a possible spike in new cases of infections, especially as the festive period fast approaches.

It urged Nigerians to restrict mass travels and activities during such periods.

It urged Nigerians to learn from the Thanksgiving celebration experience in the US, where they experienced a spike in covid-19 cases as a result of travels and socialization during the period.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated these in Abuja during the briefing of the PTF on covid-19.

He said: “Mass travel over the upcoming holiday period are a matter of concern and should be restricted, just as all associated festive social activities should be curtailed.

“This is a sacrifice we must make to preserve lives. The elderly and persons with delicate health should best stay where they are and not travel or mix in crowds. Worship over the holiday should be with the strictest conditions or better still, done online.

“The experience from Thanksgiving celebration in the US, indicates a serious lesson that a covid-19 spike from the travels and socialisation went with the holiday, for which the price in new infections and lives lost, is high. This should be a warning for us.”