Head, Human Resources (Health Sector) At Enroyale Global Services Limited

Location: Abuja (FCT)

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Description / Responsibilities

We are seeking an experienced HR Manager with outstanding people skills to manage our personnel and ensure that our human resources programs and initiatives are effective, efficient, and aligned to overall business objectives.

This individual role will include supervising HR personnel, supporting employee development, enhancing job satisfaction, designing onboarding procedures and Performance Management, implementing HR strategies that support business objectives, forecasting staffing needs, mitigating risk, structuring benefit packages, maintaining employee records, managing budgets, designing accountability mechanisms, and overseeing overall employment needs.

Other Responsibilities include:

▪ Developing and implementing human resources policies.



▪ Supporting strategic objectives.



▪ Hiring staff and negotiating employment agreements.



▪ Ensuring compliance with laws and regulations.



▪ Managing staff wellness and performance reviews.



▪ Motivating and supporting current staff.



▪ Maintaining staff records.



▪ Handling employee benefits.



▪ Identifying staffing needs and creating job descriptions.



▪ Designing and directing training programs.

Requirements

▪ Minimum of 5 years working experience as a Human Resource Specialist



▪ Clear Understanding of healthcare sector



▪ Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management, or related field



▪ Excellent communication skills.



▪ Highly organized.



▪ Superior interpersonal skills.



▪ Detail-oriented.



▪ Good problem-solving skills.



▪ Budget management experience.



▪ Strong people skills.



▪ Knowledge of labor laws and regulations.



▪ Computer literacy.

Application Closing Date

15th December, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Cover Letter and CV to: talent@enroyale.consulting using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.