Pup stop! Driver has hilarious reaction when three dogs poke their heads out of the window of a pick-up truck at a red light
- A motorist in Richmond, Virginia, pulled up to a red light beside a pick-up truck
- Three dogs popped their heads out of the passenger window of the truck
- The woman, who has not been identified, had a hilarious reaction to the dogs
By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Published: | Updated:
A driver had a hilarious reaction when she spotted three dogs in the back of a pick-up truck stopped at a red light.
Footage filmed in Richmond, Virginia, shows a woman driver pulling up at the junction as two dogs put their heads out the truck window.
Moments later, a third dog, pops its head out between the first two.
The woman begins screeching in excitement and using baby language to communicate with the dogs.
The woman reacts when she sees the dogs in the back of the truck in Richmond, Virginia
The pitch of her voice increases when a third dog appears in the window of the car opposite
The footage, which is being shared widely online, was posted with the caption: ‘My best friend and I were taking a ride downtown when we saw some cute dogs out the window of another car.
‘I happened to start recording when the third puppy popped up unexpectedly!’
The woman, who has not been identified, added: ‘I was not expecting the video to get the attention it did!’
While some viewers found the video hilarious, others were more worried for the welfare of the dogs.
They appealed for dog owners to keep their dogs secure in vehicles, saying: ‘Bad idea driving with your window down with dogs. I saw something really horrible once. Dog jumped out, got hit.’
