Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked effortlessly chic as she donned a gold ensemble with dragonfly adornments for a vist to a residential care facility.

The 49-year-old visited the Willem van den Bergh residential care park in Noordwijk to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

She donned a chic mustard-yellow ensemble,which she paired with a statement plaid winter coat for on-trend autumnal style.

The mother-of-three complemented the look with a pair of pointed-toe heels, an understated black clutch bag and a blue face mask.

The Dutch royal maintained her reputation for glamour by accessorising with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a set of statement dragonfly brooches.

Queen Maxima wore her blonde locks in her usual off-centre parting and opted for a light slick of make-up to accentuate her eyes.

She arrived at the residential care park to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the support of people with disabilities.

It’s been a busy week for the monarch, who recently faced criticism for holidaying in Greece while her country experienced a second wave and people were being advised to stay at home.

Yesterday, she delivered the opening speech at the ASEAN Women Leaders Summit from her office at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague.

The theme of the 37th Summit was Women Empowerment for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in a Changing World.

Queen Maxima, who is the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, voiced the importance of good access to financial services for development during her speech.

During the discussion, she emphasised the potential of developing good telecom connections, data privacy and cyber security for safety and full use of financial services.