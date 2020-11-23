By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:43 EST, 23 November 2020 | Updated: 14:43 EST, 23 November 2020

Netflix has a new ratings champion when it comes to their limited series, with The Queen’s Gambit taking the top spot.

The streaming service reports that 62 million people have tuned into the drama so far, garnering more views than any other limited series during its first 28 days of availability.

Netflix isn’t required to disclose their viewership numbers and tends to only do so when the numbers are exceptional, meaning its not possible to say what the other top-viewed limited series are.

Deadline reports The Queen’s Gambit has hit the No. 1 spot in 63 countries, including the United Kingdom, and the top ten in 92 countries overall.

‘Three years ago when Scott Frank (Godless) first approached us about adapting The Queen’s Gambit – Walter Tevis’ 1983 book about a young chess prodigy – we felt it was a compelling tale,’ Netflix Vice President of Netflix Original Series Peter Friedlander wrote in a blog post.

‘However, I don’t think any of us could have predicted that The Queen’s Gambit – and the extraordinary Anya Taylor-Joy – would become the global phenomena they are today, or our biggest limited scripted series ever.’

The Queen’s Gambit stars Taylor-Joy as Beth, a chess prodigy determined to be the world’s greatest player, despite a growing addiction to drugs and alcohol that threaten her success and happiness.

Bill Camp also stars in the limited series, which has earned a 100 percent approval rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The series, which consists of just seven episodes, was released on Netflix on October 23, 2020.

Despite not knowing how The Queen’s Gambit stacks up against other limited series, it has shown strong numbers in comparison to some recent Netflix successes.

Variety reports the biggest Netflix series of all-time is the first season of The Witcher, which counted 76 million viewers in its first 28 days of availability.

Meanwhile, Tiger King, a phenomenon at the beginning of the pandemic that is considered a docu-series, rather than a limited series, raked in 64 million viewers during its first month of availability.

Netflix changed their methodology for counting viewers towards the end of 2019; viewers are now counted if they’ve watched at least two minutes of an episode or film.

Other popular limited series for Netflix include 2017’s Godless, 2018’s Maniac, 2019’s Unbelievable (which was viewed by at least 32 million people), and 2019’s When They SEe Us, which garnered 23 million views in its first month.