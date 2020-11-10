The embattled Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, on Tuesday, denied reports that she has been sentenced to death for blasphemy and the controversies that trailed her gown.

An associate of the actress on Saturday confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the actress was disallowed from leaving the country.

Sadau was on her way to Dubai with her family but was asked to honour an invitation from the Kaduna police commissioner.

But the actress would later deny receiving an invitation from the police in a Twitter thread.

‘“I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I’m reiterating this to well-wishers that I’m safe and fine and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create unrest, Please give it a rest,” her tweet partly read.

The actress also pleaded with fans and the public to stop spreading “fake” news about her.

“I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories. It’s indeed a hard time for me. This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I’m grateful,” she said.

This newspaper reported how Sadau’s pictures resulted in a controversy on social media forcing her to delete them and apologise.

Some of Sadau’s fans felt the pictures were offensive to the conservative Northern Nigerian and to Islam, her faith. Others disagreed and rose in her defense.

Controversies

Sadau, who has been banned from appearing in Kannywood twice in four years, is not new to controversies.

She appeared in a music video in which she was seen cuddling singer Classiq in 2016 and was banned by the Hausa film regulatory body, the Motion Pictures Practitioner Association of Nigeria, MOPPAN.

The latter also placed another ban on her for posting the latest controversial photos on Instagram in November. A photo of her hugging American superstar, Akon, in 2018 also sparked outrage on social media.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje subsequently secured a pardon for the actress after apologising to MOPPAN in 2019, and she returned to acting in the Kannywood. Meanwhile, the ban did not stop her from acting in Nollywood.

Rahama released her much-awaited Kannywood film ‘Mati A Zazzau’ in January.