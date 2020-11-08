By Gbenga Bada

BARELY four years after being in the eye of the storm for ‘on-screen hug with certain hip hop act, Classic, Rahama Sadau is back in the news.

Earlier in the week, the beautiful actress sparked off controversy for sharing a salacious picture of herself on her Instagram page.

The social media post saw filmmakers in Kano and a professional body of practitioners dissociating themselves from the MTV Shuga actress.

In a statement, The Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), an umbrella body of northern filmmakers (popularly known as Kannywood), said that it was deeply concerned about Sadau’s salacious pictures.

The national public relations officer of the association, Al-Amin Ciroma, said Sadau’s picture ignited blasphemous comments and it’s both condemnable and unacceptable.

“The post has however sparked a lot of criticism, which resulted in blasphemous comments against the holy Prophet of Islam- Muhammad (SAW) on Twitter and other social media handles.

“This, according to the MOPPAN national secretariat, is condemnable and unacceptable. It will be recalled that on 2nd October 2016, the apex body of northern filmmakers has suspended the embattled Sadau, in violation of the association’s rules and regulations for immoral behaviours leading to ‘on-screen hug with certain hip-hop star, Classic.”

Continuing, Ciroma said, “After two years into the suspension, the Kano State Censorship Board (KSCB), through its boss, Mallam Isma’il Na’Abba Afakkallah, on 8th January 2-18, gave Rahama an unconditional pardon, to join her peers in Kannywood, a move that was countered by the state’s branch of MOPPAN, on 15 January 2020 by its chairman, Mallam Kabiru Maikabba.”

He said, “In this prevailing circumstance, MOPPAN is hereby re-iterating its initial stand on Rahama Sadau, and calling all other Kannywood guilds and associations to ensure compliance.

“It also calls on all professional bodies in Kannywood, the Hausa communities and the Diaspora, to note that it has dissociated itself from Rahama’s insolence.”

However, in a series of tweets and Instagram posts, Sadau reacted to the incidents that followed her salacious pictures.

“Salam, it’s sad and unfortunate waking up to a series of unexpected messages, tags & trends over the harmless pictures I posted. As a human, I laughed at some, frowned against many & disapproved most. To the most unfortunate event, some of these comments took a different dimension. It’s in human nature to judge others and act like a saint, I appreciate those who felt offended & decided to call me through DM’s, Text messages & phone calls. That’s true love & I’m never taking that for granted. Ever! Lastly, to the bloggers and everyone that saw a chance to trend, I do not wish for you what you wished upon me. Live & Let Live,” she wrote.