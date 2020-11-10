It has been alleged that Kaduna-born Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau is at the verged of facing death penalty following charges of blasphemy filed against her for ‘bringing insult’ on Islam’s prophet Muhammad.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has ordered the arrest and investigation of Kannywood star, Rahama Sadau after a complaint was lodged with the police over a series of sexually explicit images of the Prophet Muhammad.

The order was issued by Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu after a human rights activist, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed Gusau, sent a letter to Inspector General of Police alleging that Rahama had insulted the prophet.

This follows the suspension of the 26-year-old actress in a statement issued on Friday, November 6 by the Northern filmmakers under the umbrella of Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria, MOPPAN, through its PRO, Al-Amin Chiromahe.

MOPPAN noted that the recent act by the 26-year-old is condemnable as it resulted in blasphemous comments on Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Sadau will now be appearing in a sharia court in Kaduna over the images considered as racy. It was revealed that the actress’s case “is a matter relating to the Hadiths of the Prophet and the Glorious Holy Qur’an and not a matter relating to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” of whish the punishment for blasphemy is “Death”.

Rahama Sadau (born 7 December 1993) is a Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and singer. Born and raised in Kaduna, she performed in dancing competitions as a child and during her school years. She rose to fame in late 2013 after joining the Kannywood movie Industry with her first movie Gani ga Wane.

Rahama appears in many Nigerian movies in both Hausa and English and is been one of the few Nigerian actors that speaks Hindi fluently. She is the winner of Best Actress (Kannywood) at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2014 and 2015. She also won Best African Actress at the 19th African Film Awards in 2015 by African Voice. In 2017, she became the first Hausa celebrity to appear in the top ten Hottest Female Nigeria Celebrities.