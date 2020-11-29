Our Reporter

HISTORY was made in the ancient city of Ogbomosho, Oyo State on Saturday as the maiden edition of the Ogbomosho Marathon took place amidst fanfare.

Rahmon Kareem, an indigene of Ogbomosho land won the race with a time of 34:44.

Speaking after the race, the 20 year lad said “I’m happy I won this maiden edition, the guy who came second pushed me to win the race because I had to keep up with his pace.

“In life we have to start from somewhere l, I have started well today and I wish to continue to excel in subsequent ones”

The Second position went to Adetiba Abiodun with a time of 34:35, while Tunde Adewumi clinched the third position with a time of 35:34.

The female category was won by a 17 year University of Lagos Human Kinetics student Mary Ajayi with a time of 43:37.

In her reaction, Ajayi said” My aim was to win and I’m glad to have achieved it. I wish to compete in subsequent editions to make my state and nation proud”.

Former CAF and Fifa Executive Committee member Dr Amos Adamu, President of the Atheletics Federation of Nigeria Olamide George, the representative of the Minister of youth and Sports Development Mr Kola Daniel , ,traditional rulers and other dignitaries graced the event.