A file photo of late Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

The remains of Uwaila Omozuwa, the 100-level microbiology undergraduate at the University of Benin, who was raped and attacked violently in Benin-city, was laid to rest on Friday.

Omozuwa was buried at the ‘Third Cemetary’ in New Benin, Benin-city, with family members, friends, and well-wishers in attendance.

Prior to the interment, a funeral service was held for her at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Peace Sanctuary), Edo Province 10 Headquarters, located along WAEC road, Aduwawa.

She was allegedly gang-raped and bludgeoned in a church at the Agbor park axis in Benin-city in May.

She died days later at the hospital while recovering from injuries sustained during the violent attack.

In August, the police paraded six persons arrested in connection with the crime.