DaBaby

Rapper Jonathan Lyndale Kirk popularly known as DaBaby is in mourning following the death of his older brother Glen Johnson who committed suicide on Tuesday.

Reports have it that Johnson died in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

His death came shortly after he shared an Instagram video of him sitting in his car while holding a gun.

In the video, a visibly upset Johnson is crying as he talks about the ways he’s “been wronged.”

28-year-old DaBaby previously mentioned his brother’s struggles on his 2019 lead single Intro from his second studio album Kirk.

Kirk was released in September 2019 and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Acknowledging his brother’s death on social media, DaBaby shared lyrics from his Kirk album track “Intro.”

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle/like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n**ga/We shocked the world, everybody know what’s happenin’, n**ga,” DaBaby rapped on the track.

The details of his struggles are unclear at this time.

The Charlotte rapper on the bio of his Instagram page posted:

‘LONG LIVE MY BROTHER’ along with a black heart emoji and a white dove emoji.

Johnson reportedly left behind three sons and a daughter.

DaBaby last month was featured in a remix of the hit song Levitating by Dua Lipa.

In January this year, DaBaby was arrested for battery in Miami.

According to the victim, he had a meeting with DaBaby and his crew to pay for a gig, and the rapper believed the promoter shorted him by several thousand dollars and things went out of control.

In December 2019, he was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina after he performed at the Bojangles’ Coliseum. He was cited for marijuana possession, but he claims he was targeted and claimed on social media that police harass him every time he comes to his home state.