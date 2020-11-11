By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:07 EST, 11 November 2020 | Updated: 18:06 EST, 11 November 2020

A rising Dallas rapper was killed Wednesday afternoon by a man who gunned him down on an interstate in the city as graphic footage shows him lying on the ground receiving CPR.

The rapper was identified on social media and by numerous outlets, including TMZ, as 28-year-old Melvin Noble, better known as Mo3. He was a known associate of Boosie Badazz.

The shooting took place on Interstate-35 around 11.55am, Dallas police told DailyMail.com in a statement. Police said they would not be identifying the victim until next of kin have been notified.

Scroll down for video

Rising Dallas rapper, Mo3, also known as Melvin Noble, was shot dead in Dallas on Wednesday. Mo3 was a longtime associate of rapper Boosie Badazz (together, right)

While police didn’t identify the deceased as Mo3, he was identified by numerous outlets, including TMZ, as the victim of the shooting. He was shot at least once in the head

Authorities said the victim was traveling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by at least one suspect driving a dark color car.

The suspect, who is described as an adult black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim’s car.

The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway.

Police said the suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him at least once in the back of the head.

First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if the victim had passengers in his car at the time of the shooting.

During the shooting, other cars on the highway scrambled to flee the scene as the shots were fired, but one bystander was shot while sitting in his vehicle.

The bystander was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening.

A short time later, graphic videos began to circulate online and appeared to show a man lying on the ground while a person performs CPR on him.

His death comes nearly a year after he was targeted in another shooting in December 2019. At the time, he revealed that he had been shot in the hand and the back of his head

Mo3 was a longtime associate of Boosie Badazz’s Bad Azz Music label.

His death comes nearly a year after he said on social media that he was targeted in another shooting in December 2019.

At the time, he revealed that he had been shot in the hand and the back of his head.

Mo3 released a couple of songs earlier this year and recorded three albums during his rap career.

He’s most known for his tracks Errybody, which is a 2019 collaboration with Boosie, and All the Way Down.

Authorities said the suspect remains at large.