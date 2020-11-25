By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Published: 07:12 EST, 25 November 2020 | Updated: 07:20 EST, 25 November 2020

Rare sketches by Princess Diana‘s wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel of some of the late royal’s most famous outfits are to go on sale.

The seven drawings include two designs for Princess Diana’s wedding gown, as well as a series of sketches of some of Diana’s most famous outfits.

Elizabeth created the pen, ink and wash illustrations to keep for herself as a memento of her work with Diana.

The sketches are expected to fetch up to £1,000 each, and will go on sale in London in December.

The illustrations by the fashion designer include some of Princess Diana’s most famous outfits (pictured, wearing a gown by Elizabeth to visit Saudi Arabia in 1986)

The pieces are being sold by the fashion designer who, with her husband David, created the outfits for the Princess of Wales.

They works include a drawing of a black evening gown Diana wore for her first public event with Prince Charles after the couple announced their engagement in 1981.

The Prince of Wales is said to have chided his 19-year-old fiancee over the strapless dress, telling her ‘my family only wear black when we are in mourning’.

There are also sketches of a navy and white striped silk dress and a black crepe evening gown with bows Diana wore for the Royal tour of the Gulf States in 1986.

The Princess of Wales wore the navy and white striped dress while on a tour of the Gulf States in November 1986

While Elizabeth and her former husband David Emanuel were a design team, she was always the one who sketched the designs and gave her ideas to Diana to look at before they made the dresses (pictured, Diana wearing one of the designs in Bahrain in 1986)

Elizabeth has now decided to cash in on the interest in Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles brought about by the current series of The Crown.

Auctioneer Kerry Taylor said: ‘These sketches have never been sold before.

‘Elizabeth and her former husband David Emanuel were a design team but Elizabeth was always the one who sketched the designs and gave her ideas to Diana to look at before they made the dresses.

‘The sketches made at the time were very basic studio working drawings – these are finished drawings in pen and ink wash.

Another of the sketches depicts the strapless black gown worn the late royal for her first public engagement alongside Prince Charles

Among the pieces featured in the rare sketches is the black strapless evening gown worn by Princess Diana on her first public appearance

‘I’m not sure when she did them but it wasn’t at the time in the 1980s, she did them for herself as a memento of that time.

‘They are very nicely drawn and show some of the great dresses she made for Diana.

‘She thought now, with the new series of The Crown, was the perfect time to sell them.

‘We are the world’s leading auction house in selling Princess Diana-related items and we’ve sold most of the outfits in these sketches over the years.

Another of the illustrations shows the pink chiffon blouse worn by Diana in a portrait taken of her by Lord Snowdon

The chiffon blouse was first worn by the late royal for a portrait taken by Lord Snowdon, and led Diana to purchase a black dress from the Emanuels

‘The black taffeta strapless one was very important as it was the first time she appeared in public with Prince Charles after the announcement of their engagement and it didn’t go well.

‘He didn’t like the colour and told her ‘my family only wear black when we are in mourning’. When she got out of the car the dress was most unsuitable.

‘All the world’s press was waiting to see just a small glimpse of her but they ended up getting rather more than a glimpse.

The princess often wore designs by the former couple, with several of the pieces becoming some of her most famous outfits (pictured, in Saudi Arabia in 1986)

‘We also sold an identical copy of the wedding dress which Diana requested for Madame Tussauds.

‘It had a very romantic feel with all the bows and flounces – it’s like a little girl’s dream of a princess dress.

‘What’s nice about the sketches is they are affordable. The dresses sell for tens if not hundreds of thousands, they’re not affordable but these are accessible.

Another of the illustrations shows Princess Diana’s wedding gown, including the puff sleeves and huge bows (left), while another shows a more-relaxed midi navy and white dress

The auction house said that while the dresses can often sell for hundreds of thousands, the sketches would be more affordable

‘They are by Elizabeth Emanuel, signed originals, which makes them really special.’

The drawings measure 11ins by 8in and are on paper embossed with the Emanuel copyright stamp and are all signed by her.

The sketches will be sold in London on December 8.