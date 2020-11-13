Rawlings

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Ghana over the death of former President Jerry Rawlings on Thursday.

Kalu, while applauding the qualities of the former Ghanaian leader noted that the deceased played key roles in the promotion of democratic virtues in Ghana and Africa.

In his tribute, Kalu said, “the demise of former President Jerry Johnson Rawlings of Ghana, is a big blow not only to Ghana but Africa in general.

“The former Ghanaian leader played vital roles in the sustenance of democracy in Africa.

“He was a bold, courageous and pragmatic leader, who served Ghana meritoriously in the military and civilian regimes.

“The late former president will be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the social, economic and political development of the African continent”.

The former governor of Abia conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Mrs Nana Rawlings and other members of the Rawlings family and prayed God to repose the soul of the former president.

Vanguard News Nigeria