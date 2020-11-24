Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has enthused about the remarkable story behind the Rayfield Golf Club in Jos.

Recalling the history of golf where white settlers who were into mining engaged in golf before 1913 and this is what Runsewe is celebrating.

To celebrate the history of the sport, a one-day amateur tournament will be held on November 28 at the Rayfield Golf Club where a trophy etched in 1913 will be relished. Over 350 golfers across the nation will feature in the tournament with the State Governor, Simon Lalong performing the teeing off ceremony.

“We have a deep culture in all facets of human life in Nigeria”, Runsewe said.“We have been able to substantiate that of Rayfield and we are picking it up from there.

“But we are not only going to celebrate Rayfield , we shall equally display cultural golf wears that would appeal to over three million Nigerians playing golf. Besides, we shall display how the game of golf has perfected the art of greeting by maintaining social distance in this COVID-19 period,” he said.