By John Ofikhenua, Abakaliki

The commissioning of 100kw solar hybrid mini grid in Eka Awoke in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi has attracted a rice milling plant in the community.

The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Jedy Gody-Agba, who revealed this at the ceremony, said: “it will attract industry. The MD Cloud Energy has promised to establish a rice milling plant here. While we were coming the MD said this time next year, he will establish it.”

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) project was implemented by a private sector firm, Clouds Energy Photoelectric Limited through public private partnership.

Ebonyi Governor David Umahi said the solar power plant would trigger industrialisation in the community .

According him, the impact of the project was already changing lives positively.

His Deputy, Barrister Kelechi Igwe, who represented him, said: ” This project has also provided jobs for indigenes of this community and will create more during its expansion.

“We look forward to witnessing and commissioning more of this projects that will improve the quality of life for the people of Ebonyi and revolutionize the face of our economy.”

He said since the project is a clean energy, it would culminate in the attainment of improved health and environment in the state.

Umahi commended the Federal Government and REA for providing reliable electricity to the unserved and underserved community with electricity.

The REA Managing Director, Salihijo Ahmad, said the project was designed to provide jobs for the community.

He urged the people to put it to productive use because the Federal Government was looking forward to assessing its positive impact on the rural community.

According to him, the project was designed with some economic impact assessment measures.



The REA boss said the project would run the healthcare facilities in the community.

He said the project was implemented from the first set of grant to the Rural Electrification Fund for off-grid electrification across the country.

Salihijo said the essence of the project is to promote economic activities in rural communities.

“As you have hear Cloud Energy is going to develop a rice mill here just because of this power plant,” he said, stressing “this is exactly why REA goes into this kind of project to stimulate the economy and create jobs.”

HRH, Ezeh Omereoha I of Eka -Awoke Unweueka Ikwo, said there was no electricity in the community until the project illuminated it.

He said there had since been 24 hours daily power supply, noting his domain had never had it so good.

The traditional ruler, who expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for siting the project in his domain, promised that to provide security for the solar project.

He said: “I have been doing my best to ensure that the property of the government is protected in this area. We have vigilante group. We haveNeighbourhood Watch that take care of day and night security guard.”

He described his people as agrarians. According to him, “this project will help us now to make sure our crops are being transferred elsewhere. As my people are agrarians.”