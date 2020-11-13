World News Ready to Mate? Take Off Your Mask, One Bat Says By Katherine J. Wu 3 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Wrinkle-faced bats incorporate whistles, wing flaps and furry masks into their mating rituals, researchers have found. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
