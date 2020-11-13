World News

Ready to Mate? Take Off Your Mask, One Bat Says

By
0
ready-to-mate?-take-off-your-mask,-one-bat-says
Views: Visits 0

Wrinkle-faced bats incorporate whistles, wing flaps and furry masks into their mating rituals, researchers have found.

Eli Lilly’s Antibody Treatment Gets Emergency F.D.A. Approval

Previous article

‘I Am My Own Subject’: Celia Paul on Lucian Freud, Motherhood and a Life in Art

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News