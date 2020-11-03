SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 2 action from the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League today and tomorrow.

Today, there are two potential thrillers in the night kick-offs, with Atlanta at home to Liverpool and Real Madrid facing Inter Milan in the Spanish capital, airing at 9:00pm live on SuperSport Variety 1.

The Atalanta-Liverpool game at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo will air live at 9:00pm on SuperSport Premier League, the game is a meeting of two of the most attacking teams in Europe and will feature some brilliant forward players, including the likes of Papu Gomez, Josip Illicic, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

DStv and GOtv customers also get to watch Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid Live on SuperSport Premier League at 6:55pm, RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich Live on SuperSport Variety 3 at 9:00pm and Manchester City v Olympiakos Live on SuperSport Action at 9:00pm. Tomorrow, Manchester United face a testing trip to Turkey to face Super Lig champions Istanbul Basaksehir to air at 6:55pm live on SS Premier League, while Chelsea will host Rennes at 9:00pm live on SS Premier League.

Heavyweights Barcelona and Juventus will back themselves to win at home to Dynamo Kyiv and away to Ferencvaros respectively, Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv will clash at 9:00pm live on SS Variety 1 while Ferencvaros v Juventus will go head to head live on SuperSport Variety 2 at 9:00pm.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig will at home seek revenge over Paris Saint-Germain at 9:00pm live on SS Action– the Ligue 1 side won 3-0 (with goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat) when the teams met in the semi-final of last season’s Champions League.