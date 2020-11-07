Real Madrid duo of Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19 after being among the group of players and staff tested at Valdebebas on Friday morning.

The club released a statement in this regard which read

“Real Madrid C.F. informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday, Friday, in the morning.”

“All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday’s tests. Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning.” the message further read.

Both the players will go into self-isolation at home and complete their quarantine period.

Hazard and Casemiro are expected to miss the La Liga encounter against Valencia on Sunday.