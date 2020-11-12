Despite COVID-19 cases surging all across America, the Country Music Awards were held with a live yet socially-distanced audience in Nashville, though one of the show’s most memorable moments may have been a simple cough.

Country music legend Reba McEntire hosted the event from the Music City Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and during one segment she coughed, though the quick-witted host added, ‘Excuse me, not a good time to do that is it?’

The cough set off a flurry of reactions on social media, though most praised McEntire for her quick-witted save.

Dignity: Twitter user @OnAirWithPJ shared a GIF of the cough, adding, ‘She even coughs on live television with dignity and grace!’

Another fan, @lovinlyrics, added, ‘Only @reba could pull off making an unexpected cough during a Covid pandemic awards show funny.’

Not everyone was thrilled at the cough, though, including one fan who threatened to figuratively beat up the year 2020 if Reba caught COVID-19.

Another fan, @bwhytecomedy, added, ‘I’m hoping that Reba’s cough was ad-libbed and not written,’ though he added, ‘Funny. “Bad time to do that.”‘

Ralphie Aversa added, ‘NO NOT REBA,’ though he admitted that, ‘Her joke about that cough was funny though’ while praising her for a ‘nice recovery.’

Another fan, @jerretwalters, stated, ‘Okay, @reba’s little cough was the best thing ever!!! Her reaction is all of us anytime we cough in public right now.’

@TootyMaeWoolley added, ‘That’s what I love about @reba She’s as real as real can get! Sometimes a girl just needs to cough in a fancy dress.’

Another fan, @stacey_higgins, adding Reba should, ‘keep that cough away from Charley Pride, the 86-year-old country icon who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award on Wednesday night.

@StephilynXo added, ‘Well you know Reba is going to get a bunch of sh*t for that *cough*’ while adding a gif of Ryan Gosling laughing from Crazy Stupid Love.

@TheHitmanBrett added, ‘That’s why @reba is the best. Who else would’ve been that quick to make a joke about a cough… and have the guts to do it??’

McEntire co-hosted the CMA’s with Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker.

