By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, has called for constitutional reform to enable the country to come out of recession quickly.

Ayokunle spoke at the induction service of Reverend Uzoma Uzoeshi and their wife, as the second President of the Imo Baptist Conference, which took place at First Baptist Church, Obinze in Owerri, Imo State, while reacting to the country’s plunging into another recession.

He was of the view that the constitution would address the issue of equity and encourages what he called homegrown democracy.

Vanguard was at the event when asked how the federal government could come out of recession, Ayokunle said: “The federal government should set up an expansive and expanded economic team and have a robust conversation with church leaders so that we can be able to lift out the country from the recession quickly. The government should not be overlooked what the church leaders can do.”

He added: “It is our constitution that should address the issue of equity we should have a homegrown democracy. In such a way that everybody will be accommodated. In doing this we should look into our constitution.

“Our constitution has lived its usefulness and only a fool will not call for constitution reform we need to embrace restructuring.”

He used the opportunity to call on Nigeria religious leaders “Not be too big to serve God. You can be wrongly accused but when God is with you nothing will happen to you. Faithfulness is very important. When the chips are down you will not be found culpable.

“Some of you are so cheap when you see money and I advise you to operate in wisdom. The wisdom of God is on your head. This wisdom will give you gentleness. The wisdom you have will help you to fight all vices. Wisdom will make you keep at peace and you will not rush in decision making and which will make you set your priorities right.”

He advised the newly inducted president of Imo Baptist Conference, Reverend Uzoeshi, to “Borrow from the wisdom of others. Part of your oversight is that all the baptist churches fulfill the covenant of the churches you can go and read the constitution. You are in charge of all the churches if they will continue in their ungodly activities.”

