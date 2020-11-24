Ogbonnaya Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Amidst the current economic recession ravaging the nation’s economy, Nigerian youths have been urged to convert their assets to the economic benefits of the country.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu made the appeal at the Public Presentation and book launch titled “Africa’s Security Challenges in the 21st Century”, by Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Former Minister of Education and former Ambassador to Germany.

He said Nigeria’s endowment with a bulging youth population is a national asset rather than a curse, adding that this asset needed to be leveraged for the overall benefits of the country.

He charged the Youths not to be despondent amidst present parlous challenges confronting the nation.

Dr. Onu further said that the Ministry is geared towards giving appropriate skills to Nigerian youths to make them competitive, innovative and face the challenges of the world in the 21st century like their peers in other parts of the world.

He said effective utilisation of Science, Technology, and Innovation into national life will propel Nigerian youths to achieve and be among the best in the world.

With 60% of her youthful population, Onu added, Nigeria is quite endowed compared to developed nations of the world who have a dwindling youthful population.

“Nigeria is destined for greatness, because of its teeming and resilient youthful population”. He added.

Dr. Onu, who was the special guest of honour at the event, said that for Nigeria to take her proper place among the comity of nations, the country needs to recover and renew the values of “honesty, hard work and the pursuit of excellence.”

He described the author, Prof. Tunde Adeniran as an honest, hardworking person and a treasure to the nation. He added that the author has made many positive contributions to academia, politics, and the diplomatic world.

Earlier the reviewer of the book, Prof. Jideofor Adibe said that the book is a well-detailed work relevant to scholars in security and social sciences, adding that it is written from an African perspective which would help in solving Africa’s challenges indigenously.

Present at the book presentation and launch was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Sen. Ajayi Borrofice, Former Military administrator of Oyo state, Gen. Medayese

Jemibewon, Spokesperson for the Senate, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, former Permanent Secretary, Amb. Godknows Igali and other notable personalities.

Vanguard News Nigeria