The Niger State Government has announced that full salaries will not be paid to workers due to a reduction in its federal allocation, Dail Post reports.

According to the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the reduction in salaries was not a slash but the state’s inability to meet 100 per cent wages.

Mr Matane in his statement noted that the state government proposed to pay workers 70 per cent of their salaries, a decision which organized labour has rejected. His statement reads in part:

“What we discussed with the organized Labor was that because of the recession, our FAAC allocation has dropped to a level where we would not be able to pay 100 percent of the salary.

“We called their attention to this, we opened our books in terms of how much we received, the existing commitments and what is left over,”

A meeting between organized labour and the state government has been scheduled for Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Niger state, since the beginning of the year, has continued to uncover accounts linked to ghost workers in its civil service. In September, the state discovered that 333 certified “dead civil servants” had been on its payroll for the past two years.

Similarly, N207m was also discovered to have been stolen and paid as salaries to fake civil servants in the state, amounting to about N5billion in the past two years.

