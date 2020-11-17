Entertainment

Regina Daniels Denies Her husband Is Engaged To Prospective 7th Wife

By
0
Regina Daniels debunks rumor of her husband marrying another wife
Views: Visits 4

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has debunked reports linking her husband Ned Nwoko to another woman identified as Sara.

Sara was reported to have taken the role of Regina Daniels as the latest wife in Ned’s house after the actress posted her (Sara) finger and captioned it ‘wifey’.

GIST] Regina Daniels speaks on hubby, Ned Nwoko allegedly taking another wife

However, Regina in a recent post clarified that the lady is her friend who came to visit.

Regina further described the widespread reports as fake news. Her post read: “The news about Sara being my husband’s wife is completely false. She is my friend who came visiting!!!”

Ned Nwoko married Nigerian Nollywood actress Regina Daniels in 2019 making her the 6th in his harem.

They both welcomed a baby boy named Munir in June 2020.

Culled from Pmnews

Police Arraign #EndSARS Protester, Eromosele, Ban Journalists, Family From Court Premises

Previous article

12 ASPs In Police Convoy Kidnapped, Family Selling Properties To Pay Ransom

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Entertainment