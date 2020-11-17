Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has debunked reports linking her husband Ned Nwoko to another woman identified as Sara.

Sara was reported to have taken the role of Regina Daniels as the latest wife in Ned’s house after the actress posted her (Sara) finger and captioned it ‘wifey’.

However, Regina in a recent post clarified that the lady is her friend who came to visit.

Regina further described the widespread reports as fake news. Her post read: “The news about Sara being my husband’s wife is completely false. She is my friend who came visiting!!!”

Ned Nwoko married Nigerian Nollywood actress Regina Daniels in 2019 making her the 6th in his harem.

They both welcomed a baby boy named Munir in June 2020.

