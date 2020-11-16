All things being equal, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko may be expanding his harem as he is said to be engaged to a UK-based lady allegedly.

The lady simply identified as “Sara” and “Sar8al” on Instagram has been in Nigeria for some time and is all set to become the seventh wife.

Regina Daniels has been sharing her photos and videos on both Instagram and Snapchat including one in which she flaunted Sara’s supposed engagement ring with the caption “wifey”.

She has also been sharing photos at Ned Nwoko’s house which came with the geolocation “secret location”.

According to Gistreel, Sara who was spotted with Regina Daniels in Abuja over the weekend, has also been seen chilling in Ned Nwoko’s swimming pool and also cruising cars Regina Daniels uses as seen in now-deleted videos which she (Sara) shared on her Instastory.

