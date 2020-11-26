Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday called on the federal, states and the local governments to galvanize action that will support the elimination of violence against women.

The call followed a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance by the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha from Abia State at Wednesday plenary to mark the “International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women”.

Onyejiocha while leading the lead debate noted “That this year’s theme for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is tagged ”Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect”, like in previous years will mark the launch of 16 days of activism that will conclude on 10th December 2020, which is International Human Rights Day.

She said that “women played a crucial role in the achievements and initiation of additional commitments and the mobilisation of member states on the issue of ending violence against women”.

She expressed worry that the “Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today it is Iargely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it.”

According to Rep Onyejeocha, the violence manifests itself in physical, sexual and psychological forms, which included intimate partner violence (battering, psychological abuse. marital rape, femicide; sexual violence and harassment (rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advances, child sexual abuse. forced marriage, street harassment, stalking, cyber harassment) human trafficking (slavery, sexual exploitation); female genital mutilation; and child marriage.

She, therefore, appealed that in the commemoration of this year’s event, there was an urgent need to call on government and relevant stakeholders, to develop action plans to gender-responsive investment to expand basic public education, infrastructure, health care and security in rural areas.

The motion was overwhelmingly supported when committed to voice vote.

Vanguard News Nigeria