By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The lawmaker representing Kauru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Zakari Chawai, has trained 70 youths and women in his constituency in irrigation farming.

He also gave them pumping machines and take off capital of N15,000 each.

The gesture, according to him, is aimed at addressing youths’ restiveness, boosting dry season farming and ensuring food security.

Speaking at the weekend at the end of the training and distribution of the empowerment materials implemented by the National Biosafety Management Agency in Kauru, Chawai said the project was targeted at engaging youths in agriculture, the mainstay of the economy in Kauru.

He said: “We are in a nation where a lot of our youths are unemployed and the government cannot employ everyone. People must be in the private sector, people must be in business and others in agriculture. So, this gesture is an avenue to develop that sector.

“Having recognised that the mainstay of our economy in Kauru is agriculture; we have the majority of farmers engaged in wet season farming and many others in dry season farming too. I felt we should empower our youths and women in dry season farming, so that they can grow their businesses.

“We have also given them skills in the modern ways of doing dry season farming, so that it will improve their output and they can also transfer the knowledge to others. We believe this will boost agricultural output in the area, create employment and reduce restiveness.”

Noting that the Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i administration was carrying out infrastructural projects in Kauru, after declaring a state of emergency to address the inherited infrastructural deficits in the local government, Chawai promised to complement the efforts of the state government and carry out more youth and women empowerment projects before the end of the year.