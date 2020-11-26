By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa yesterday called on youths to embrace agriculture and be employers of labour rather than being job seekers.

He made the call at a training programme tagged “Poultry Rearing Management” he organised for 100 youths and women from his constituency and was carried out by the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) and facilitated by the Ovia Federal representative, Idahosa.

Represented by his media aide, Osaro Aghedo, Idahosa said “I make bold to say that we started in earnest to fulfilling our electioneering promises and this training programme is part of my promise to provide empowerments for my people.

“With this training, they have received and the grant that will follow, these youths and women will not only be self-sustenance but will be employers of labour if they effectively manage the grant.”

Earlier in his address, Head of Training and Internship, NIAS, Mr Fola Adebayo said agriculture was the only way to go outside oil.

He noted that with the volatile situation in the pricing of oil in international markets, there was a need for the people and the country to place more emphasis on agriculture.

“Whether we admit it or not, oil is drying up, even if it not, the cost of oil is going down every day. Agriculture holds the key to unlocking the potentials of the country.

“It will also make youths that form the nucleus of our population self sufficient and employers of labour if harnessed,” he stated.

