Our Reporter

Youths have been encouraged to report all acts of domestic violence in their neighbourhood to appropriate authorities as this would meet the benchmark of the United Nations that by the year 2030, all forms of violence should be eliminated.

Speaking at a One Day Workshop on Engagement with Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation’s (WAPA), vocational skills acquisition trainees on the 16 Days of Activism Program – World Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women & Girls (VAWGs), which was held in Lagos, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, said speaking out will help in curbing the menace.

According to Dada, the theme for this year, Orange the World! #Unite to fund, Prevent, Respond and Collect Data is apt because all acts of violence against women and girls have been noted to deter their productivity, their reproductive health, mental and physical wellbeing worldwide.

“As a result, this is a global awareness initiated by the United Nations to sensitise the general populace on VAWGs. Our compliance with this call is never in doubt” said Dada at the sensitisation training program which was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in conjunction with the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA).